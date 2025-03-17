Don Lemon Says If You’re Black, You Can’t Be a ‘Rational MAGA Person’: ‘There’s a Huge Faction of MAGA That’s Really F**king Racist’

Everyman Don Lemon, the openly gay, multimillionaire middle age content creator, who managed to get fired by the seldom-watched CNN, has annotated himself spokesman for black Americans, whom he says are incapable of rationally supporting President Donald Trump.

“I don’t think you can be black and be a rational MAGA person, I think you can be black and be a Republican,” Lemon said Sunday to Bill Maher on his Club Random podcast, which was taped last Wednesday.

Maher countered Lemon, calling his race-based one size fits all assumption about black Trump supporters “very insulting.”

“Well, the truth is often insulting,” Lemon replied.

“When I see, not all black Republicans, but when I see a black MAGA person who is carrying Donald Trump’s water and they know that he’s lying, it is the shortest line to the front,” Lemon said. “If you’re black, you’re just in line with a bunch of other Democrats that are doing the same thing you are doing. But if you become a black MAGA person, it becomes ‘Whoa! Let’s book this person. Let’s put him on television.'”

Elsewhere in the episode, before he regaled Maher with a story about his summer in the Hamptons, Lemon, who still believes the New York Times is the “paper of record,” said “There’s a huge faction of the MAGA movement that’s really fucking racist.”

Lemon later said on his YouTube show he chooses not to insult his audience’s intelligence. Then, moments later, he went on to make a wholesale assumption about the motivations of millions of black voters who chose to elect President Trump.

Meanwhile, President Trump is currently enjoying his highest approval ever.