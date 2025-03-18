Actor Jon Cryer Claims ‘Trump Is Attacking the U.S. More Effectively’ Than 9/11 Terrorists Ever Could

Hollywood actor Jon Cryer, of Two and a Half Men and Supergirl fame, took to social media site Blue Sky on Tuesday morning to accuse President Donald Trump of committing terrorism in his daily efforts to drain the swamp in Washington, DC.

Cryer, who has previously referred to himself as “somewhat stupidly woke,” attacked Trump using the labored equivalence of Al Qaeda, writing: “Donald Trump is attacking the United States more effectively than Al Quaeda ever could.”

The CBS Two and a Half Men star’s move was sparked by EPA’s plans to restructure its scientific research arm while dismissing as many as 1,155 chemists, biologists, toxicologists and other scientists, as reported by the New York Times.

This is not the first time Cryer has entered the political domain.

As Breitbart News reported, Cryer attempted to spin for the Kamala Harris campaign and help contain the fallout from former President Joe Biden’s insult to Trump supporters, claiming that Biden misspoke when he called Trump backers “garbage.”

Cryer joined the Democrat clean-up crew following Biden’s disastrous comments, made in a virtual conversation with journalists.

“Biden misspoke, and quickly clarified his meaning,” Cryer wrote in an X post, later adding, “But nice try, douchebags.”