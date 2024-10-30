Hollywood Elite Actor Jon Cryer: ‘Nice Try Douche Bags,’ Biden Misspoke When He Called Trump Voters ‘Garbage’

CBS’ Two and a Half Men star Jon Cryer is attempting to spin for the Kamala Harris campaign and help contain the fallout from President Joe Biden’s latest insult to Trump supporters, claiming that Biden misspoke when he called Trump supporters “garbage.”

Jon Cryer joined the Democrat clean-up crew following Biden’s disastrous comments, which the president made Tuesday in a virtual conversation with journalists.

“Biden misspoke, and quickly clarified his meaning,” Cryer wrote in an X post, later adding, “But nice try, douchebags.”

However, video from Biden’s virtual event shows the president unambiguously calling Trump supporters “garbage.”

“The only garbage I see floating out there is his [Trump’s] supporters,” he said.

As Breitbart News reported, Biden later attempted to spin his comment, claiming rather bizarrely in an X post that his comment wasn’t directed at Trump supporters but rather was in response to comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, who cracked a joke about Puerto Rico during Sunday’s Trump rally at Madison Square Garden.

Biden’s insult overshadowed Vice President Kamala Harris’s closing argument just one week before the election as she held a rally in Washington D.C. that was meant to remind voters of January 6 — a subject that ranks very low on the list of voters’ concerns.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com