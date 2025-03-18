Charlamagne tha God: ‘Why Are Folks Fighting’ About Trump Deporting Gang Banging Criminals

Charlamagne tha God openly wondered why some Democrats have been actively fighting Trump over the deportation of criminals and gang members.

Speaking on Tuesday’s episode of his radio show The Breakfast Club about the Trump administration’s recent deportation of 250 gang members here in the United States illegally, Charlamagne wondered why the story generates any backlash at all.

“I want to know more when it comes to the deportations, because deporting illegal immigrants who have committed crimes, I understand that,” he said. “So why are folks fighting about gang members being sent away?” Like, there are some other deportation cases, I’m sure they could be fighting about, like folks who’ve been in this country for a long time, not committing no crimes, paying taxes, but have gotten caught up in the process.”

“Those are folks they should be fighting for. Why are they raising hell about a gang being deported?” he added.

While co-host DJ Envy felt that people should be given some form of “due process” before being deported, he agreed with the central thesis of Charlamagne’s point.

“Are we fighting for good people or are we fighting for people that’ve been paying their taxes?” DJ Envy openly questioned. “Or are we fighting for gang members?”

As Breitbart News reported, over the weekend Trump invoked the Alien Enemies Act to “begin deporting hundreds of illegal alien gang members with Tren de Aragua and the MS-13 gangs — both of which are now designated as terrorist organizations.”

“The left-wing American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and Soros-linked Democracy Forward sued the Trump administration on behalf of five illegal aliens accused of being gang members to stop the deportations — though planes of nearly 300 gang members had already taken off for El Salvador,” said the report.

“Boasberg issued a temporary restraining order blocking Trump from using the Alien Enemies Act to deport illegal alien gang members. Trump officials said they got the order from Boasberg when the gang members had already landed in El Salvador,” it added.

