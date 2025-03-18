Dropkick Murphys Singer Attacks Trump After Scolding MAGA Fan: ‘He’s a Rat and a Coward’

Ken Casey, the frontman for Irish rock band Dropkick Murphys, went on a tirade against President Donald Trump during a recent podcast appearance where he called Trump a “rat” and a “coward” for “turning” on America.

Appearing on the “MeidasTouch” podcast, Casey blistered both President Trump and Tesla chief Elon Musk.

“The two guys in charge, whoever you want to call the president, I’m not sure which really is, they literally laugh at working-class people,” he exclaimed.

Casey added that he thinks Trump is a “rat and a coward.” He also claimed that Trump is the “exact opposite of everything we sing about.”

“He’s turned on America’s friends and our allies. He’s a rat and a coward when you think of it that way,” Casey ranted without giving any specifics.

The attack on Trump during the podcast comes on the heels of a weekend attack on a fan who was wearing a MAGA hat during the band’s show on Saturday.

The punk rockers were performing at the MGM Music Hall at Boston’s Fenway Park when Casey spotted someone in the audience wearing a white MAGA hat.

The singer stopped the show and began ranting that MAGA voters are “dying their brains,” whatever that means. He also attacked Elon Musk for wearing a black MAGA hat, and called that version of the cap a “Elon Musk true Nazi edition.”

“My man here is getting ready for summer with a nice fucking light white one, alright?” Casey exploded from the stage. “Listen, bro, I admire your dedication, but I will ask everyone, if you’re in a room full of people and you want to know who is in a cult, how do you know who is in a cult? They’ve been holding up a fucking hat the whole night to represent a president. This is America! There’s no kings here!”

The rocker also seemed to think “our grandparents” fought against people who would vote for Donald Trump, and blared, “So, if you could just shut the fuck up for five minutes.”

Some of the band’s fans were quick to claim that the group’s X account had been suspended and hinted that it was because of Casey’s rant from the stage last weekend. But as Mediaite noted, that suspension had nothing at all to do with what occurred last weekend and had actually started last year in June.

