Ellen Pompeo: ‘Why Are Old White Men the Only Ones Allowed to Be Felons’ Under Trump

ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo bizarrely suggested to the co-hosts of ABC’s The View that “old, white men” are “the only ones who are allowed to be felons” under President Donald Trump’s administration.

“We all should ask ourselves, why do we look at something and at face value make a judgement about it? I think we do that as human beings, and I think we all need a lot more empathy right now,” Pompeo told co-hosts of The View.

“I mean, why are old, white men the only ones who are allowed to be felons? No one else can stay in this country if they are a felon,” the Moonlight Mile actress added, to which audience members and the show’s co-hosts laughed and murmured in agreement.

Pompeo’s remarks, however, were peculiar, given that the actress appeared to be commenting on recent deportations via her allegation that people cannot “stay in this country if they are a felon,” and therefore, bizarrely likened lawfare being waged against a president to illegal alien gang members residing in the U.S. illegally.

Notably, the Old School actress’ comments come as the Trump administration executes mass deportations of illegal aliens.

As Breitbart News reported, President Trump recently invoked the 1798 Alien Enemies Act, which allowed for the expedited removal of Venezuelan migrants suspected of being Tren de Aragua (TdA) gang members.

Meanwhile, a federal judge bafflingly tried blocking the deportations.

But the agenda of Trump — who campaigned heavily on combating the country’s illegal alien crisis — was mandated by the American people, who elected the president in a landslide victory that, in addition to the Electoral College, included winning the popular vote and every swing state.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.