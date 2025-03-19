Lesbian Judge Cites the Musical ‘Hamilton’ in Opinion Blocking Trump’s Ban on Trans Soldiers

A radical Biden-appointed judge is citing the Broadway musical Hamilton in her legal opinion ordering the Trump administration to reinstate transgender soldiers in the U.S. military.

On Tuesday, Judge Ana Reyes — the first lesbian to serve on the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia — issued a ruling blocking President Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth from banning transgender enlistment in the U.S. military, granting a preliminary injunction in Nicolas Talbott, et al. v. United States, et al.

In January, the president — who is constitutionally the commander-in-chief of the armed forces — signed Executive Order 14183, which states that transgenderism is not consistent with military readiness and cohesion. Hegseth has begun to put that order into action by dismissing transgender servicemen and banning the recruitment of others.

This week, however, Judge Reyes is attempting to interfere in the president’s constitutional duty to direct the military by ordering the president’s recruitment policies to be canceled and all transgender personnel to be returned to service.

“The President issued EO14183 within seven days of taking office, and Secretary Hegseth issued the Policy thirty days later. There is no evidence that they consulted with uniformed military leaders before doing so. Neither document contains any analysis nor cites any data,” Reyes railed in her decision.

“The Military Ban is soaked in animus and dripping with pretext. Its language is unabashedly demeaning, its policy stigmatizes transgender persons as inherently unfit, and its conclusions bear no relation to fact,” the left-wing judge continued.

As is the practice, Reyes added footnotes to her decision to show historical and legal proof and precedent for her decision. Strangely, the judge cited a rap musical as “proof” that her ideas are valid.

To retroactively “prove” that “inclusion” has always been included in America’s first principles, she pointed to the musical to “prove” that women — and therefore transgenders — have rights, Fox News reported:

In her footnote, Reyes wrote, “Women were ‘included in the sequel’ when passage of the Nineteenth Amendment granted them the right to vote in 1920. See Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton: An American Musical (2016),” and concluded, “That right is one of the many that thousands of transgender persons serve to protect.”

