Watch: Police Respond After Anti-Israel and Pro-Israel Protesters Clash at Gal Gadot Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Gal Gadot‘s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony Tuesday drew vocal, sign-carrying demonstrators from both the pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel sides of the current Middle East conflict.

Variety reports dozens of protesters showed up just before the ceremony was due to get underway, with the pro-Palestinian protesters holding signs that read “Heros Fight Like Palestinians,” “Viva Viva Palestina” and “No Other Land Won Oscar.”

The crowd shouted, “Up up with liberation, down down with occupation” and “Not another nickel, not another dime, no more money for Israel’s crime.”

Despite the hate and rhetoric, Gadot said she was thrilled by the award.

“I’m just a girl from a town in Israel, this star will remind me that with hard work and passion and some faith, anything is possible” Gadot said as she stepped up to the podium.

She thanked Diesel and Jenkins. She told Diesel, “You took a chance on a complete unknown and invited me to the ‘Fast and Furious’ family, talk about starting big. It was my first movie ever, and your faith in me completely changed the course of my life.” She thanked him for trusting in her and added, “We’re always family.

Gadot was honored with her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in a ceremony emceed by Steve Nissen, with Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins, Fast and Furious star Vin Diesel and Shira Haas also making appearances to laud Gadot.

She stars as the Evil Queen in Disney’s upcoming Snow White live-action remake, featuring Rachel Zegler as the titular poison apple princess.

Gadot has long supported Israel in its fight against Hamas terrorism.

As Breitbart News reported, she slammed the international community for its silence over the fate of the female victims who suffered at the hands of Hamas terrorists during the barbaric October 7 attack on Israel.

She set out her condemnation in a post on Instagram, saying the world has failed to acknowledge the rape, kidnap, murder, and torture of the women and young girls who fell victim in the bloodthirsty assault.

Gadot has also spoken out about having empathy for victims and not falling for propaganda pushed by anti-Israel activists.