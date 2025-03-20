‘Wonder Woman’ Star Gal Gadot Shocked Over Hate She Got for Defending Israel: ‘I Had to Speak Up’

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot has admitted that she was “shocked” by the wave of hate she received after expressing her support for Israel.

The star, who is from Petah Tikva, Israel, was one of the few Hollywood stars to speak out in support of Israel after the savage terror attack on Oct. 7, 2023, that left more than a thousand innocent civilians dead.

“I was shocked by the amount of hate, by the amount of how much people think they know when they actually have no idea, and also by how the media is not fair many times. So I had to speak up,” Gadot said, according to Variety.

The backlash came when Gadot posted a message to social media after the attacks in Israel, saying, “I stand with Israel, you should too. The world cannot sit on the fence when these horrific acts of terror are happening!”

Gadot has continued her support for her homeland since, as well.

The Snow White star added that she generally does not talk about politics, but the attack on Israel was too important to ignore.

“After October 7th [2023], I don’t talk politics — because who cares about the celebrity talking about politics? I’m an artist. I want to entertain people. I want to bring hope and be a beacon of light whenever I say anything about the world,” she explained.

“But on October 7th,” she continued, “when people were abducted from their homes, from their beds, men, women, children, elderly, Holocaust survivors, were going through the horrors of what happened that day, I could not be silent. I was shocked by the amount of hate, by the amount of how much people think they know when they actually have no idea, and also by how the media is not fair many times. So I had to speak up.”

Gadot also said she isn’t about “hate,” but as the grandchild of a Holocaust survivor, and an eighth generation Israeli, she had to speak out.

“I am all about humanity,” she exclaimed, “and I felt like I had to advocate for the hostages.”Gadot added, “when your compass is clear, your conscience is clean. I know what I’m advocating for, and I know what I wish for the world.”

“I am praying for better days for all,” Gadot explained. “I want everybody to have good life and prosperity, and the ability to raise their children in a safe environment.”

Despite her pure intentions, protesters have dogged her and most recently she was beset by protesters who disrupted her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

