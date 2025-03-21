Kennedy Center Worker Fired After Posting Naked ‘F**k Donald Trump’ Video

A contract worker at the Kennedy Center filmed himself naked in an anti-Trump video and was later fired for it.

The man, Tavish Forsyth, served as program director at the Kennedy Center’s Opera Institute and delivered a 35-minute video lambasting President Trump while naked. At first, Forsyth appeared clothed before he lamented about Trump banning drag performers at the Kennedy Center.

“He vowed to ban drag performers from stages, and as the saying goes, ‘We’re all born naked, and the rest is drag,'” he said.

Forsyth then snapped his fingers and the video transitioned to him being completely naked as he debated with himself on whether he should resign from his role.

“Fuck Donald Trump and the Kennedy Center,” Forsyth said. “But on the other hand, does staying, holding the line, and living to fight another day — do I take up space and defend the vision of this institution that is diverse and inclusive, unlike Trump’s vision for America?”

Forsyth also defended the Kennedy Center’s DEI initiative.

“In truth, our program is radically shaped by a DEI initiative. Our program is DEI — is diverse, equitable, and inclusive. And Vice President Trump [sic] has declared this to be illegal,” Forsyth said.

He also said “all America has ever done” is be pro-genocide while calling for revolution.

“The revolution is now,” he said. “Death awaits us all, and America is no exception.”

Forsyth’s decision was later made for him by Roma Daravi, vice president of public relations at the Kennedy Center, who announced his firing, noting that he previously worked with minors.

“The video was extremely disturbing and does not represent the values of the Kennedy Center. Most concerning of all, his contracted position was specifically to work with minors,” said Daravi. “Who knows what kind of radical ideology they have been pushing on the youth. Not anymore. They’re fired.”

