Watch: Mike Myers Joins Canadian Election Campaign Alongside Mark Carney with Anti-Trump ‘Never 51’ Jersey

Canadian-born actor Mike Myers has injected himself into the looming Canada election by appearing in a rinkside video with recently anointed Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to embrace the Maple Leaf flag and declare his allegiance to the Liberal leader.

Variety reports the video pairing the two was launched Saturday and begins with former Bank of Canada and former Bank of England boss Carney watching a hockey game in a Team Canada jersey.

The 60-second spot for the incumbent Liberal Party leader then sees Myers, clad in an anti-Trump “Never 51” jersey, stride into frame to greet the man who has never held an elected office in his life.

“Mike Myers, what are you doing here?” says a wooden, scripted Carney in a mock surprise. “I just thought I’d come up and check on things,” Myers responds.

“You live in the States?” Carney asks. “Yeah, but I’ll always be Canadian,” the suburban Toronto-born comedian quickly retorts.

Carney then subjects Myers to a rapid fire interrogation designed to test “How Canadian Are You?” which the Saturday Night Live alum aces as the banter goes on.

The campaign video ends with both saying “elbows up.”

The phrase is linked to Gordie Howe, a longtime Detroit Red Wings player who was born in Saskatchewan, a province in western Canada who famously used his elbows to defend himself when opposing players crowded him.

Carney is expected to ask the Governor-General on Sunday to dissolve Parliament, marking the beginning of a federal election campaign.