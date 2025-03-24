Ellen DeGeneres Severs Last Ties with U.S. After Fleeing to England

Then, just like that, she was gone. Well, almost. Comedienne and former talk show host Ellen DeGeneres fled the United States for England last year in response to President Donald Trump’s return to the White House and has now unloaded one of the remaining investment properties still held in her birthplace.

She now calls home a piece of rural England with partner Portia de Rossi after buying a sprawling $18 million farmhouse in the Cotswolds four months ago.

DeGeneres, who had once boasted an impressive real estate portfolio in the U.S., earlier this month offloaded her two-bedroom, two-bathroom home in Montecito, California.

According to People magazine, DeGeneres and Rossi listed their erstwhile residence for $4.9 million.

A rep from Riskin Partners Estate Group told the outlet the home received “multiple offers” since it was first listed and revealed the couple accepted an offer that was about $300,000 above asking price.

Back in August 2024, the Wall Street Journal reported DeGeneres and de Rossi sold their home in Santa Barbara County for some $96 million. The estate was scooped up by Singapore-based tycoon Robert Friedland.

DeGeneres, 67, and de Rossi, 52, decided to relocate to England in the wake of President Trump’s election victory, as Breitbart News reported.

They are not alone amongst the elites seeking to escape the U.S. and a Trump administration.

Hollywood LGBTQ stars and others reportedly remain in a state of panic over Trump, with some having already fled the country or are considering doing so in the near future.

“It’s keeping me up at night [worrying] for myself and the wider community, especially the transgender community,”Kirsten Schaffer, executive director of Women in Film, told TheWrap. “There were more guardrails last time: [Trump] didn’t have the House, Senate and judiciary.”

“I think there will be a much bigger exodus from America this time around,” screenwriter Brent Hartinger, who left the country in 2017 after Trump was elected the first time, told the outlet.