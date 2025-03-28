Sophia Bush Declares ‘Queer Values Are American Values’ at GLAAD Awards

Actress Sophia Bush declared “queer values are American values” at the 2025 GLAAD Media Awards, where she also appeared to “come out” to audience members.

“My membership card came in the mail,” Bush said, pulling out a U-Haul card from her corset, before introducing GLAAD CEO Sarah Kate Ellis at the event, according to a report by USA Today.

“Listen, when I commit, I commit,” the One Tree Hill star continued. “And commitment is exactly what GLAAD is all about, ensuring that acceptance isn’t just a buzz word but a reality. Yes, on screen, but also off. Everyone in this room knows that representation changes lives.”

“Melissa Etheridge changed mine when she first sang ‘Come to My Window.’ It was a big clue for me back in 1993, and for my parents,” Bush added, appearing come out to audience members.

The Stay Alive star went on to say that she has “since been very blessed” to be told by fans that her make-out scene with actress Brittany Snow in the 2006 film John Tucker Must Die was an “Aha moment for a lot of young queer people.”

“I just want to say to everyone who has shared those stories of representation with me, it is my honor to serve the community,” Bush quipped before performing a military salute.

The Hitcher star then referred to the LGBTQ community as her community, claiming that “right now” many “marginalized people are under attack, communities like ours are under attack.”

“And people who can cut through the noise and navigate this challenging media landscape are more important to us than ever,” Bush added. “We need leaders that remind the world that our values.”

“Queer values are American values,” the Grey’s Anatomy actress proclaimed.

While Bush did not mention President Donald Trump by name when making her claim that the U.S. needs certain types of leaders, she was likely referring to the clear shift in American culture, as evidenced by the president winning the 2024 election in a landslide victory that included not only the Electoral College, but the popular vote and every swing state in the country as well — a clear indication that American society is vying to see the era of wokeness finally come to an end.

Elsewhere during the ceremony, rapper Doechii claimed she is “disgusted” by the recent “cultural change” in the United States, which she perceives as an attack on transgender rights.

