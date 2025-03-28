Watch: Rapper Doechii ‘Disgusted’ as ‘Rights for Transgender People Have Been Threatened’

Rapper Doechii says she is “disgusted” by the recent “cultural change” in the United States, which she perceives as an attack on transgender rights. “We are not going anywhere,” the “Anxiety” rapper proclaimed.

“This organization was founded on the principles of acceptance, inclusiveness, and empowerment. And those are the same things that I strongly believe in an advocate for, and that continue to propel me forward,” Doechii said during her acceptance speech after winning the Outstanding Music Artist accolade at the GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles on Thursday.

“Especially now that hard won cultural change and rights for transgender people and the LGBTQ community have been threatened. And I’m disgusted. Disgusted,” the “Alter Ego” rapper, who is reportedly bisexual, continued.

The term "hard won" refers to "when someone messes up or does something/ says something really stupid," according to top results listed in the Urban Dictionary.

“But I want to say that we are here, and we are not going anywhere,” Doechii added in her acceptance speech.

“The support and the love that I’m feeling as I accept this award from GLAAD is truly overwhelming and uplifting, and as I move forward in my life and career, enabling. It’s also a beacon to other aspiring artists to not let anyone ever block your dreams, like, ever,” the rapper concluded.

While Doechii did not mention President Donald Trump or the current administration by name, she was likely referring to the clear cultural shift in the U.S., as evidenced by the president winning the 2024 election in a landslide victory that included not only the Electoral College, but the popular vote and every swing state in the country as well — a clear indication that American society is vying to see the era of wokeness finally come to an end.

