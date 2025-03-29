‘Fingerprints’ Singer-Songwriter Jon Kahn: ‘The Left’s Attempt to Toxify Religion Only Reflects Their Lack of Faith’

Jon Kahn — Breitbart News’s COO and the chart-topping songwriter behind the Trump-inspired song “Fighter” — says his recent journey into faith, explored in his latest single “Fingerprints,” has made him further aware of “the left’s attempt to toxify religion” and how much he missed out on growing up in “godless” Los Angeles.

Kahn joined Breitbart’s D.C. Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle on the SiriusXM Patriot program Breitbart News Saturday, sharing the testimony of what brought him to write “Fingerprints,” what it means to him after losing his home in the historic Palisades fires, and why he did not release the song for over a year after it was finished.

“I grew up in the godless of the godless Los Angeles,” Kahn began. “And I grew up in a family that was a loving family, but we never had faith and we never had God in our house. And later in life, just in the past few years, I started exploring it for the first time in my life and having lots of conversations and going to church, and I liked the way it made me feel. And I liked the notion of being accountable to something greater than myself.”

The singer-songwriter said it is a “mistake” for the political left to sneer at the faith of their more conservative countrymen, that they are missing out on something that would give them greater peace and compassion. “The left’s attempt to toxify religion only reflects their lack of faith. And it’s such a mistake, I think, because if you go down this road, you really do see something that you haven’t seen.”

Kahn recalled the moment that he heard a phrase that sparked the idea of the song: “I wrote ‘Fingerprints’ because I was having a conversation with somebody at Breitbart, a very good friend of ours. And I was talking to him about this journey I was on. It’s very unfamiliar,” he said. “It’s like when you take math classes, you don’t start with calculus. You start with addition. And I feel like I’m kind of a rookie. And I’ve been learning and asking questions. And our friend said to me, ‘You don’t even realize that God’s got his fingerprints all over you. And as a songwriter, you look for those things. You listen for those things that trigger a notion for a song, and that’s where this song came from.”

He then explained why he waited about a year and a half to publish the song — that he was uncertain if he was the right person to be sharing his thoughts on such a deep topic. “These two songs, ‘Fingerprints’ and ‘Fighter,’ when I wrote these songs, they had a certain meaning. And by the time I released them, events in the world added an additional dimension to these songs which I didn’t anticipate when I wrote them,” Kahn said. “Because I was so new to faith and God, I was tentative to release it, because I felt like: am I treading where I don’t belong? Is this my place to release a song like this when I’m just exploring it? And the folks that I talked to — I asked everybody — and everyone unanimously said, ‘Look, you wouldn’t have the words if God didn’t want you to have these words, and you wouldn’t have the ability to write this song, so you have to release it.'”

Kahn also shared some of the hardship he experienced, on top of losing his home, and how he decided now was the time to release “Fingerprints.”

“Between writing the song and releasing it, I had a series of events that were really tough,” he said. “I broke up with a girl. I lost my mom. My dad fell; he required major surgery. And then I lost my home in the Palisades fires. So after I got myself together after that, I thought, ‘You know what, what was originally an exploration of my faith is now a test of my faith, and what better time to release a song like this than the middle of the storm.'”

Discussing his hopes for what listeners get from the new track, Kahn says he has a peace that he did not have before and wants to inspire others to explore it, as well.

“There’s just a peace that going down the faith road brings to you,” he stated. “And you just have this notion that everything’s gonna be okay. It’s gonna work out. And if you can just power through it, that things will be okay. I’m not sure I believed that before I went down this road. So it’s really, if I want anybody to walk away with something from this song, is that it’s not too late to explore it.”

Breitbart News Saturday host Boyle praised “Fingerprints” for bringing “a lot more [substance] than your typical, daily pop music. Deeper stuff here.”