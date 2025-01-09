‘Fighter’ Singer Jon Kahn Loses Home to Palisades Fire: I’m ‘Leaning into Faith… I’m Going to Get Up Just Like the Song Says’

Breitbart News’s Jon Kahn, the singer/songwriter behind the #1 hit Trump tribute song “Fighter,” spoke with Fox & Friends’ Ainsley Earhardt about the loss of his home in the Palisades fire and how he’s “leaning into faith” to get up and continue fighting just like the words of his hit song.

Kahn, who was born and raised in Pacific Palisades where his family still lives, watched his own home burn down on his Ring camera app after he fled the fire zone.

“Jon, I’m so sorry for your loss,” Earhardt said after showing viewers the before and after images of Kahn’s home. “It’s devastating to see what it was before and what it is now. I know that your mom lost her house, your brother lives a mile down the road from you, and he lost his house. How are you doing and what do you do next?”

“Actually, my brother’s house was spared — we just learned that yesterday,” Kahn said. “The entire opposite side of the street from where he lived burned, and his house was spared. My mom’s house… we’re not quite sure what’s happening with that yet.”

“As far as what I do next, you know, you get back on your feet,” he explained. “There is nothing you can do about it. I’ve been leaning into faith these days, and I think I’m going to rely on that and lean on the support of all the love from all my friends, family, and even people I don’t know that have reached out. It’s been incredibly moving, the outpouring.”

Earhardt said she learned about Kahn’s home loss from his brother who shared a photo of the “essentials” Kahn took with him when he fled the fire: his guitars and his MAGA hats.

“Why were those two things most important to you?” she asked him.

“My dog was number one,” Kahn explained. “But a lot of people who do know me on social media were reaching out and asking if I was okay and safe, and I wrote a song called ‘Fighter’ recently for President Trump, and it was such a big part of my life the last few months that I wanted to let the people know on social media that know me from that song that I’m going to keep writing music. I’m going to get up just like the song says. And I’ve a lot of work to do personally, but we still have a lot of work to do as a country as well.”

Kahn’s Trump tribute song “Fighter” was released in the wake of the assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, and became an instant viral phenomenon, surpassing 10 million views across social media within three days of its release. The song quickly skyrocketed to the top of the music charts, becoming the #1 song on the Billboard Digital Sales Charts, topping the iTune’s Download Charts for six straight days, and making Kahn Billboard’s #1 Emerging Artist.

The song’s positive message of overcoming adversity gave it a broad appeal that went beyond politics to become an anthem for the underdog fighting against the odds. During the election, “Fighter” became a regular feature at Trump’s rallies, including at Trump’s historic return rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, following the assassination.

Trump shared Kahn’s song in a post on Truth Social and in a post on Instagram, calling the tribute song “[s]uch an unexpected honor.”

“I’m glad you’re going to get back up and you’re going to fight like he does,” Earhardt told Kahn. “Are you frustrated with the leadership in Pacific Palisades or in your state?”

“I think there are going to be a lot of people that are going to look into why this happened or how it could happen and how it could be improved,” Kahn said.

“I’m not at a point of bitterness right now,” he continued. “I’m at a point of intermittent disbelief and grief and shock and resolve. But it’s tricky because when I drove two and a half hours to get to my Dad’s place when I evacuated — and he lives six miles away — and when I got there, I looked at my front door Ring camera and saw my fence on fire, and I saw the embers, and I thought as I sat there, ‘Where’s are the firefighters? Where are they?’ And I know they’re bending over backwards. They’re doing everything they can, but you’re sitting there knowing that your house is about to burn, and you’re just going, ‘Please see a fire truck.’ And I can’t blame them personally because I know that they are over-extended. But I think there will be a lot of time for people to figure why this happened and how it could have been improved.”