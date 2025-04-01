John Boyega: ‘Star Wars’ Fans Reject Black Heroes Because Franchise Is ‘So White’

Actor John Boyega knocked the Star Wars franchise for being “so white” that fans could not accept a black hero, relegating them to basic friends and sidekicks.

Speaking in the Apple TV+ original documentary Number One on the Call Sheet: Black Leading Men in Hollywood, Boyega, who played the character Finn in the Disney Star Wars trilogy, said the fanbase could only accept a black character in the franchise as a minor character.

“Lemme tell ya, ‘Star Wars’ always had the vibe of being in the most whitest, elite space. It’s a franchise that’s so white that a Black person existing in [it] was something,” Boyega said. “You can always tell it’s something when some Star Wars fans try to say, ‘Well, we had Lando Calrissian and had Samuel L. Jackson!’ It’s like telling me how many cookie chips are in the cookie dough. It’s like, they just scattered that in there, bro!”

“They’re okay with us playing the best friend, but once we touch their heroes, once we lead, once we trailblaze, it’s like, ‘Oh my God, it’s just a bit too much! They’re pandering,'” the actor added.

Despite his misgivings, Boyega admitted that being cast as Finn was a “fundamental moment” in his career.

The actor has been open about his dissatisfaction with the Disney Star Wars trilogy since 2020 when he told GQ magazine that Disney pushed his character aside.

“What I would say to Disney is do not bring out a Black character, market them to be much more important in the franchise than they are and then have them pushed to the side. It’s not good. I’ll say it straight up,” he said.

“You guys knew what to do with Daisy Ridley, you knew what to do with Adam Driver,” Boyega continued. “But when it came to Kelly Marie Tran, when it came to John Boyega, you know fuck all. So what do you want me to say? What they want you to say is, ‘I enjoyed being a part of it. It was a great experience…’ Nah, nah, nah. I’ll take that deal when it’s a great experience. They gave all the nuance to Adam Driver, all the nuance to Daisy Ridley. Let’s be honest. Daisy knows this. Adam knows this. Everybody knows. I’m not exposing anything.”

