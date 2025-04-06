Watch: Actor Terrence Howard Recalls When Diddy Tried to ‘F**k’ Him

Actor Terrence Howard said Sean “Diddy” Combs tried to have sex with him in an interview where he recalled an awkward moment he once had with the disgraced music mogul, adding that his assistant later told him, “I think he’s trying to fuck you.”

“Puffy invited me for weeks, asking me to come and teach him how to, you know — wanted me to be his acting coach,” Howard told entrepreneur Patrick Bet-David during a recent interview on The PBD Podcast.

The Crash star went on to explain that he met up with Combs, who was “sitting around, just looking” at him.

“And I’m like, ‘Okay, what’s the material you want to work on?’ And he’s just looking at me,” Howard said, adding that Combs replied by saying, “I want to hear your music.”

“So I come over there and I’m playing the music, and he’s sitting there, just looking at me, like, waiting,” the Iron Man actor recalled.

Watch Below:

After the awkward meeting, Howard said his assistant told him Combs “wants to hang out with you next week.”

“And I was like, ‘For what?’ He’s like, ‘I think he’s trying to fuck you,'” Howard added. “That’s what my assistant said, and I was like, ‘Oh, okay, now I get it.'”

“So now, no more communication. Now you know to be hands off with somebody,” the Hustle & Flow star said of his reaction to the revelation that Combs may have been trying to have sex with him.

Howard added that after that, “A number of producers come in to make the approach,” to which he reacted by threatening “to punch them in the mouth or threaten to knock their head off for talking to you or looking at you like you’re a woman.”

“When you approach a real man about his masculinity, you’re going to get a real reaction back,” the Best Man star asserted.

as Breitbart News reported, Combs has been in jail since September 16 following a federal indictment accusing him of more than a decade of abusing, threatening, and coercing women and others, racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice, among other crimes.

In addition to the federal indictment, the Buzbee Law Firm and the AVA Law Group announced in October that they would be filing at least 120 separate lawsuits on behalf of alleged victims accusing Combs, his associates, and other entities of additional crimes.

In the weeks that followed, the law firms have filed batches of lawsuits against Combs, which have continued to pile up over recent months.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.