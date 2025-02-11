Latest Lawsuit Accuses Diddy of Drugging, Sexually Assaulting Man in 2022

Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing yet another lawsuit filed by a John Doe, who claims the disgraced music mogul drugged and sexually assaulted him less than three years ago.

In the latest lawsuit filed by attorney Tony Buzbee in a New York court on Monday, Combs is accused of forcing Doe, an aspiring musician, to perform oral sex, and later assaulted him anally before leaving him incapacitated on a bed, according to a report by Variety.

The suit explains that Doe went to Los Angeles in October 2022 to perform around the city and was approached by an associate of Combs, who invited him to an exclusive A-list party at a private residence following the plaintiff’s performance at a popular nightclub.

At the party, Combs allegedly gave Doe a drink and made promises to help him obtain a recording contract. After that, the music mogul asked the plaintiff if he wanted to see his jewelry collection, the complaint adds.

As they made their way to another room, Doe began to feel “strange,” only to realize later that he had been drugged, the suit alleges.

In the bedroom, Combs allegedly asked Doe, “Have you ever sucked a dick before?” to which the plaintiff replied that he hadn’t and then tried to leave. At that point, the music mogul told Doe that he would not receive a contract unless he complied, the lawsuit claims.

The complaint goes on to allege that Combs lost his patience and forced Doe to perform oral sex, after which the music mogul assaulted the plaintiff anally, and then left him incapacitated on the bed.

The next morning, Doe was allegedly given an IV before being driven back to the nightclub. After that, the plaintiff never heard from Combs again, the lawsuit adds.

“As we’ve said before, Mr. Combs cannot respond to every new publicity stunt, even in response to claims that are facially ridiculous or demonstrably false,” representatives for Combs said in a statement to Variety.

“Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process,” the music mogul’s representatives added. “In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone — man or woman, adult or minor.”

Combs has been in jail since September 16 after being arrested following a federal indictment accusing him more than a decade of abusing, threatening, and coercing women and others, racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice, among other crimes.

The “Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down” singer has been denied bail three times after a New York judge ruled that Combs must remain behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center while he awaits his upcoming sex trafficking trial, set for May 5.

Apart from the federal indictment, the Buzbee Law Firm and the AVA Law Group announced in October that they would be filing at least 120 separate lawsuits on behalf of alleged victims accusing Combs, his associates, and other entities of additional crimes.

A few weeks later, the first batch of lawsuits were filed, one of which accused Combs of groping a man’s penis to “inspect” it while at a party in 1998, when the alleged victim was 16 years old.

Another lawsuit accused the music mogul of raping a woman with a remote control in 2018, after she suggested that Combs had “something to do with the murder of rapper Tupac Shakur.”

Macy’s was also named as a defendant in another lawsuit alleging the department store of “destroying” records about a man being “orally raped” by Combs in May 2008.

In another suit, a woman accused Combs of repeatedly drugging and sexually assaulted her, resulting in a pregnancy. In November, the music mogul was hit with another batch of lawsuit alleging additional acts of sexual misconduct, assault, and rape.

Combs was slapped with yet another lawsuit claiming he drugged and raped a ten-year-old boy who had come to the music mogul seeking help to launch a career in entertainment.

Three other lawsuits in December accused Combs of drugging and raping three men at two New York hotels and at his home in the Hamptons, with the alleged incidents taking place in 2019 and 2020.

For Combs, the lawsuits appear to continue piling up, with no end in sight.

