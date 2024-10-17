Man Claiming ‘Diddy’ Inspected His Penis at 16, to See If He Had What It Took to ‘Become a Star,’ Has ‘Proof’ It Happened

Six lawsuits were filed against Sean “Diddy” Combs on Monday, including one from a man accusing the disgraced music mogul of groping his penis to “inspect” it while at a party in 1998, when the alleged victim was 16 years old.

Buzbee Law Firm’s lead counsel Tony Buzbee, who says he is representing at least 120 Combs accusers, filed six complaints in Federal District Court in Manhattan on Monday, according to multiple reports.

In one complaint, John Doe accuses Combs of “abruptly” telling the then-16-year-old “that he needed to drop his pants” so the music mogul could “inspect” his penis in order to assess whether the alleged victim had what it took to become a star, according to a report by Daily Mail.

“Combs took an interest in Doe and wanted to talk to him,” the filing read. “They walked to a more private area near the portable restrooms brought in for the party.”

From there, Combs allegedly told Doe that he had potential and “the look” to become a star, but needed to see more, and asked the alleged victim to drop his pants.

Doe, who says he was caught “completely off guard,” then asked Combs to repeat himself, at which point the music mogul “made himself clear” by instructing the 16-year-old “to drop his pants and expose his penis so that Combs could inspect it, explaining it was a rite of passage and the route to becoming a star, and also as a way to prove himself,” the filing claims.

“Out of fear, anxiety and the imbalanced power dynamic between himself and Combs, John Doe then dropped his pants and exposed his penis as Combs previously instructed,” the complaint continues.

The lawsuit goes on to allege that “Combs moved closer and grabbed John Doe’s penis and genitals with his hand. He firmly cupped and held onto John Doe’s genitals for an extended period of time.”

“During this time, Combs moved his hand in such a fashion to manipulate John Doe’s genitals, squeezing and feeling them,” the complaint adds.

The alleged incident transpired at one of Combs’ highly sought after “White Parties” in the Hamptons. A photo of Doe with the music mogul at one of these parties in 1998 was reportedly shared in the court filing.

The complaint also claims there are “allegations of Combs dousing victims in lotions or similar body oils” that were “laced with GBH, so that the drug would be absorbed through the victim’s skin and make it easier to assault him or her.”

In another lawsuit filed Monday, a woman accused Combs of raping her with a remote control in 2018, after she suggested the music mogul had “something to do with the murder of rapper Tupac Shakur.”

As Breitbart News reported, Buzbee held a press conference earlier this month, saying that 25 of the 120 Combs accusers were minors at the time the alleged abuse occurred, with the youngest being just 9-years-old. The lawyer also surmised that more alleged victims would come forward.

The music mogul’s legal team told Daily Mail that Buzbee’s “press conference and 1-800 number that preceded today’s barrage of filings were clear attempts to garner publicity.”

“Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts, their legal defenses, and the integrity of the judicial process,” the attorneys added. “In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone — adult or minor, man or woman.”

Combs has been in jail since September 16, after he was arrested following a separate federal indictment that accused him of more than a decade of abusing, threatening, and coercing women and others, racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice, among other crimes.

The music mogul has been denied bail three times after a New York judge ruled that Combs must remain behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center while he awaits his upcoming sex trafficking trial, set for May 5.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.