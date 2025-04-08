John Stamos Defends Emceeing Charity Event at Mar-a-Lago: ‘Supporting Nurses Isn’t Political’

Full House star John Stamos doubled down on his decision to participate in a recent charity event at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate amid backlash from politically polarized and insular fans, declaring, “Supporting nurses isn’t political.”

“I accepted the invitation to emcee the Palm Beach Ray of Hope Gala — an evening dedicated to honoring and uplifting our frontline heroes,” Stamos explained in an Instagram Story posted to his account on Monday.

“This nonpartisan event supports The Academy for Nursing and Health Occupations, a 501(c)(3) organization that trains 350-400 nurses every year, directly addressing the critical shortage of healthcare professionals in Palm Beach County,” the Fuller House star explained.

Stamos went on to assert, “Supporting nurses isn’t political — it’s essential. These are the people who care for us and our families when we need it most, and I believe we should show up for them with the same unwavering dedication they show up with every single day.”

“I stand by the importance of healthcare, of service, and of investing in those who care for our communities,” the Never Too Young to Die star added.

“My values and political views remain unchanged and if you don’t donate to Palm Beach Ray of Hope, then please consider donating to democracyforward.org,” Stamos concluded in his Instagram Story.

The Fatal Vows star appeared to be responding to backlash he received after photos of himself emceeing the event at Mar-a-Lago circulated online, sparking outrage from fans.

Stamos has previously advocated for left-wing policies and had seemingly supported former Vice President Kamala Harris during the 2024 election, leaving fans wondering if the actor’s involvement in the Mar-a-Lago gala had meat he joined the MAGA movement in the wake of President Trump’s landslide election victory and nationwide cultural shift.

“Fuck John Stamos,” one X user reacted.

“John Stamos at Mar-a-Lago? Disappointing. Uncle Jesse would never,” another wrote, adding, “Time to cancel Full House reruns, can’t watch without thinking of this betrayal.”

“Rip uncle Jesse. You’re fucking dead to me,” a third proclaimed.

Another X user claimed Stamos “ruined his brand forever” by visiting Mar-a-Lago, adding, “Nobody will be having mercy on him.”

“I hope you realize that you will never, ever be welcome back on Broadway. We have long memories,” another warned, adding, “Say goodbye to that part of what’s left of your career.”

Not all social media users, however, agreed with the actor’s critics.

“Never thought I could love this guy more — but yes, love him more,” one X user commented.

“Just became a fan,” another disclosed.

“I’m officially a John Stamos fan,” another X user echoed.

“Wait, we got Uncle Jesse?” another asked, adding, “Based.”

“We took the culture back,” another boasted, before asserting. “We got Uncle Jessy.”

