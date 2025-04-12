‘SNL’ Alum Cecily Strong Becomes A Mom Using IVF — Nearly 2 Decades After Abortion

Comedian and actress Cecily Strong has become a mother at the age of 41 with the help of in vitro fertilization (IVF) 18 years after ending the life of her first unborn child through abortion.

The Saturday Night Live alumna — who previously admitted she had an abortion at the age of 23 — announced on Thursday that she has finally welcomed her first baby with her fiancé John MacGregor.

“It’s been a week and a day with my beautiful squirmy baby girl,” Strong wrote in the caption of an Instagram post featuring a photo of herself sleeping beside her newborn daughter’s bassinet.

“I recognize all her little squirms and kicks from when she was on the other side of me and now I get to say ‘see what I was talking about!’ She makes Robert Deniro faces and snorts when she is super determined on the boob. She’s gonna be stronger than me in about a week,” the Schmigadoon! star continued.

Strong added that she screamed “whoo hoo!” during delivery when she noticed her daughter was “born with a full head of dark hair.”

“And I’ve been screaming ‘whoo hoo’ every day since, because she’s absolutely perfect and I won the lottery,” the Ghostbusters actress said before dubbing her daughter’s April 2, 2025 birthday, “World Changing Forever Day.”

“I’m so in love and so tired, it’s like the greatest dream but it’s real,” Strong said, adding, “John is the best dad I could ever have imagined.”

In November, Strong revealed in a lengthy Instagram post that she had conceived a child with the help of IVF, sharing a photo of her baby bump while clad in a t-shirt that read, “pregnant, pro choice, & proud.”

“A couple years ago I did a piece on SNL as Goober the Clown who had an abortion the day before her 23rd birthday. I’m happy to report that same clown is now very happily pregnant from IVF at 40,” the actress said.

Strong then used her pregnancy announcement to pivot to complaining about politics, claiming, “It’s much scarier to think about what could happen after Tuesday’s election” than it is to reveal to the public she is having a baby.

“I currently live in a state where I will be able to receive all the healthcare I may possibly need. But we won’t be safe anywhere in the U.S. if there is national ban like the one promised by Project 2025,” Strong said, bizarrely pushing the Project 2025 hoax before claiming the U.S. Supreme Court “has already decided it’s ok to let some of us die.”

As Breitbart News reported, President Donald Trump signed an executive order in February directing the Domestic Policy Council to find ways to make IVF and other fertility treatments more affordable for Americans.

Notably, fertility procedures like IVF have become unaffordable for many Americans who do not have the same privileges as Strong — a Hollywood actress with an estimated net worth of $4 million who can abort an unborn child in her early 20’s only to turn around and enjoy today’s medical achievements without financial fear.

