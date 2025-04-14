Nicky Katt, ‘Dazed and Confused,’ School of Rock’ Star, Dies at 54

(UPI) — Boston Public and Dazed and Confused actor Nicky Katt has died at the age of 54.

His lawyer John Sloss confirmed the sad news to The New York Times, TMZ and The Hollywood Reporter Sunday, but he did not offer any details about the cause or circumstances of his death.

The South Dakota native appeared in dozens of films and TV shows from the time he was a child.

Among his credits include Fantasy Island, CHIPS, The Facts of Life, Uncle Buck, Sin City, Boiler Room, School of Rock, A Time to Kill, Batman & Robin, The Way of the Gun, Monk and Casual.

“You could always count on Nicky Katt for many things. He’d come in incredibly prepared for a role with costumes and props,” filmmaker Robert Rodriguez, who worked with Katt on Planet Terror, wrote on X Sunday.

“He’d come full of inventive and creative ideas that would make his characters pop off the screen and consistently have an audience howling. He’d deliver lines that would constantly sound as unexpected as an ad lib, yet it was the text,” Rodriguez added.

“And if he did adlib, it was always gold. Even his physical comedy and timing was truly on another level. Nicky was an absolute joy on and off the camera. A true artist. A friend. It’s very sad to lose Nicky Katt. But I can only be grateful I got to know him, work with him, and watch him create his own truly original brand of magic that will live forever in his favorite medium.”