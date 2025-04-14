‘Saturday Night Live’ Apologizes After ‘White Lotus’ Star Aimee Lou Wood Calls Sketch ‘Unfunny,’ ‘Mean’

NBC’s Saturday Night Live has apparently issued an apology after HBO’s breakout The White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood called the show’s Trump-themed sketch “mean and unfunny.”

“I’ve had apologies from SNL,” Wood wrote in a Sunday Instagram Story, one hour after the actress called out Saturday Night Live for its “mean and unfunny” skit mocking her appearance.

Watch Below:

In the sketch, titled “The White Potus” — a politically-themed parody of the hit HBO series — Saturday Night Live attacked President Donald Trump, his family, and his administration.

The skit compared the president to The White Lotus Season 3’s Timothy Ratliff character — played by Jason Isaacs — who keeps a secret from his wife and kids that his and his family’s life will soon fall apart once they return from their vacation in Thailand.

President Trump’s children, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Attorney General Pam Bondi, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and others were also lampooned in the SNL sketch, in which they were depicted as other characters from The White Lotus Season 3.

The skit also poked fun at U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert Kennedy Jr. by depicting him as the show’s Rick Hatchett character — played by Walton Goggins — who is unable to enjoy his vacation with his girlfriend Chelsea — played by Wood — as he obsesses over confronting a man he believes killed his father.

“I’m having these insane ideas, like, what if we took all the fluoride out of the drinking water? What would that do to people’s teeth?” SNL’s Kennedy Jr. character says in the skit, before the camera pans to Saturday Night Live cast member Sarah Sherman, who sports prominent teeth.

Wood reacted to the skit by taking her to Instagram Story to write, “I did find the SNL thing mean and unfunny.”

The actress also shared a comment sent to her from a fan, which read, “I agree — everyone in that parody was a political figure who was being mocked.”

“The only character who wasn’t political was Chelsea, and they were clearly just taking the piss out of your appearance/accent, which is extremely c*nty and uncalled for!” the fan added, to which Wood replied, “Correct.”

In an update Instagram Story on Sunday, Wood revealed that someone from Saturday Night Live had reached out to her to apologize.

“Last thing I’ll say on the matter. I am not thin skinned,” Wood said in a follow-up Instagram Story, adding, “I actually love being taken the piss out of when it’s clever and in good spirits. But the joke was about fluoride. I have big gap teeth not bad teeth.”

“I don’t mind caricature — I understand that’s what SNL is. But the rest of the skit was punching up and I/Chelsea was the only one punched down on,” the actress added.

