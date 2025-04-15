‘Daily Show’ Host Jon Stewart Tied with Democrat Governors in Latest Presidential Candidate Poll

Is seeing Jon Stewart of the Daily Show sitting behind the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office on your list of future political predictions? If you (surprisingly) answered yes, then you have company.

A poll released Tuesday and published by the Daily Beast shows Stewart, 62, gaining support with three percent of votes of those polled seeing him as a potential Democratic presidential candidate next time around.

That is the same as mooted frontrunners Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, while ESPN First Take host Stephen A. Smith nabbed one percent.

Who is at the front of the pack? The Daily Beast report sets that out:

[…] the survey of more than 1,000 participants found former Vice President Kamala Harris topping the list as a favorite to win with 28 percent of votes. Meanwhile, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker soared up the ranks following his record-setting Senate floor speech earlier this month, landing at the No. 2 spot with 11 percent of votes. Joining Harris and Booker in the top five are former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who tied at 7 percent, plus Minnesota Governor Tim Walz at 5 percent.

The survey was conducted by Echelon Insights between April 10 to April 14.

The November 2028 election is over 1,000 days away with primaries slated to begin in New York and Nevada in February, 2028.