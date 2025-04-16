Watch — Whoopi Goldberg Says Dismantling Dept. of Education ‘Maybe a Good Thing’: ‘Will Force Us to Make Sure Our Kids Get What They Need’

ABC’s The View cut to commercial on Tuesday as co-host Whoopi Goldberg issued an emotional defense of the President Donald Trump’s administration’s proposal to dismantle the Department of Education.

Speaking with co-host Sunny Hostin, Goldberg said that the end of the department could be a “good thing” by encouraging parents to get their children what they need.

“Maybe some of what’s happening, like, you know, they’re trying to take apart the Department of Education,” she said.

“Yes,” responded Hostin.

“Maybe that is a good thing,” replied Goldberg. “Because maybe it will force us to make sure that our kids actually get what they need. Maybe it’ll force us to go to our state and say, ‘Listen, I want to make sure, since you’re taking all this money from my taxes, I want to make sure that my kids get exactly what they need. I don’t have to wait for the government to do it.'”

“We can do it. This is now in our hands. This is in our hands, and it’s going to be tough. And nobody wants to do it because it’s a bitch. But you know what? If it comes down to your survival, this is what you got to do. You got to take care of what you got to take care of,” she continued.

It was then that Whoopi Goldberg learned from her producers that The View would be going to commercial.

Secretary of Education Linda McMahon shared the clip on X and said, “Even Whoopi Goldberg knows — it’s time to do the best thing for our children and send education back to the states. Welcome to the team!”

Whoopi’s shocking statement came on the same day that the NAACP filed suit against the Department of Education for cuts to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI).

“The NAACP sued the U.S. Department of Education on Tuesday to stop its alleged illegal effort to cut off funding to schools that use diversity, equity and inclusion programs, and prevent Black students from receiving equal education opportunities,” reported Reuters.

“In a complaint, filed in Washington, D.C., the largest U.S. civil rights group faulted the Trump administration for targeting programs that offer ‘truthful, inclusive curricula,’ policies to give Black Americans equal access to selective education opportunities, and efforts to foster a sense of belonging and address racism,” it added.

