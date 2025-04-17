Comedian Tim Dillon: HHS Sec. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Should ‘Go into Fast-Food Restaurants With the Military and Shut Them Down’

Comedian Tim Dillon, a friend and supporter of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., is all-in for the Make America Healthy Again campaign, even to the point of using the military to shut down unhealthy fat food joints.

Dillon sat down Wednesday on News Nation’s On Balance with host Leland Vittert, where he had some very specific ideas on how to get Americans to eat healthier.

He even jokingly suggested that the U.S. military might help

“I think he should go into fast-food restaurants with the military and shut them down,” Dillon exclaimed.

“I think he should take people off the line at Chick-fil-A at gunpoint. If I were going to go to Taco Bell but I knew that RFK would be there with the military, I might think twice about it,” he added.

Dillon also took aim at the “junk food industry.”

“These are mega-, multi-national conglomerates with a lot of money who are very well-funded, and he’s got his work cut out for him. It’s going to be very hard,” Dillon said.

Dillon was also recently in the news for blasting Disney’s woke Show White bomb, suggesting that someone needs to put star Rachel Zegler back in her cage, after she spent so many months spouting off about her woke politics and driving the film into massive financial loss.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, X at WTHuston, or Truth Social at @WarnerToddHuston.