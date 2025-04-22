Larry David Trashes Bill Maher Visiting Trump in ‘My Dinner with Adolf’ NYT Op-Ed

Comedian, Seinfeld co-creator, and Curb Your Enthusiasm star Larry David trashed fellow liberal comedian Bill Maher for visiting the White House and having dinner with President Trump.

In a satirical op-ed for the New York Times, titled “My Dinner with Adolf,” David describes a fantasy scenario of him meeting with Adolf Hitler and other Nazi leaders for a friendly and cordial dinner as if to say that Maher had been duped. He never mentions Maher or Trump by name.

David begins writing that “no one I knew encouraged me to go” visit Hitler after he had been critical of the despot since the beginning. David also characterizes Maher’s desire to speak with more right-leaning people with essentially cuddling up to Nazis.

Two weeks later, I found myself on the front steps of the Old Chancellery and was led into an opulent living room, where a few of the Führer’s most vocal supporters had gathered: Himmler, Göring, Leni Riefenstahl and the Duke of Windsor, formerly King Edward VIII. We talked about some of the beautiful art on the walls that had been taken from the homes of Jews. But our conversation ended abruptly when we heard loud footsteps coming down the hallway. Everyone stiffened as Hitler entered the room. He was wearing a tan suit with a swastika armband and gave me an enthusiastic greeting that caught me off guard. Frankly, it was a warmer greeting than I normally get from my parents, and it was accompanied by a slap on my back. I found the whole thing quite disarming. I joked that I was surprised to see him in a tan suit because if he wore that out, it would be perceived as un-Führer-like. That amused him to no end, and I realized I’d never seen him laugh before. Suddenly he seemed so human.

The fictional dinner David describes includes crass jokes about murdering Jews and other atrocities. David concludes with his fictional self giving Hitler a “Sieg Heil” before saying, “Although we disagree on many issues, it doesn’t mean that we have to hate each other.”

Bill Maher has not yet responded to Larry David’s piece, but he did say that Trump appeared gracious and measured during his dinner with the president.

“He’s much more self-aware than he lets on in public. Look, I get it, it doesn’t matter who he is at a private dinner with a comedian, it matters who he is on the world stage,” Maher said last Friday. “I’m just taking it as a positive that this person exists, because everything I’ve ever not liked about him was, I swear to God, absent, at least on this night with this guy.”

“I never felt I had to walk on eggshells around him. And, honestly, I voted for Clinton and Obama, but I would never feel comfortable talking to them the way I was able to talk with Donald Trump. That’s just how it went down, make of it what you will. Me, I feel it’s emblematic of why the Democrats are so unpopular these days,” Maher added.

