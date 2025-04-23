Comedian Nikki Glaser Fears Exile by ‘Dictator’ Trump, Swears She’s ‘Sexually Attracted to Him’ to ‘Save Me When I’m on the Gallows’

Comedian Nikki Glaser went full-fledged panic porn Wednesday telling the 2025 TIME100 Summit audience President Donald Trump makes her “super horny,” a fact she’ll remind him of should she ever have to face the “gallows” for cracking jokes on conservatives.

“I was just on stage in Canada where you can make jokes about someone [President Donald Trump] and they are on board,” Glaser said to applause from the New York City crowd at the Lincoln Center. Glaser said her fanbase is “mixed” and while she opts to slip in digs at conservatives here there she “never gets to” let it rip — until she was on stage in Canada, “in Canada it was fun. I let it fly. It was really good.”

“There was a time on stage Saturday night and I was like, ‘Oh my God, if what I said gets recorded and let out, I could maybe not get let back into the country,” Glaser said before telling the story about a fellow comedian who was grilled about her anti-Trump jokes before being let back into the State. “I’m not trying to be an alarmist but I definitely don’t think that I am immune to having some kind of backlash. Or that I couldn’t be put on some kind list because of some story that I reposted.

“Look at other places that have dictators,” she continued. You’re not allowed to say bad things about them. Before they became a dictator or after.”

It was at this point where the Oscars host said she’s “100 percent real about” being sexually attracted to President Trump.

“But he’s so hot, that, I stand by that. I may disagree with his policy but I’m so sexually attracted to him,” Glaser said of Trump. “I don’t know why you’re laughing. I’m 100 percent real about this. I’ll always maintain that. And that will save me when I’m on the gallows. You’re hot. I don’t know why you’re laughing. Dead serious. Super horny. I just can’t help it.”