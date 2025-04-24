Watch: ‘The Office’ Star Rainn Wilson Calls Out ‘Left-Leaning News’ that Gave Biden a Pass Now Going After Trump

The Office star Rainn Wilson is bucking the liberal narrative on the clash between President Donald Trump and the media.

During his talk with MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle on his Soul Boom podcast, Rain strongly disagreed with the host of the far-left cable network about the relationship between Trump and the media.

The extremist cable host insisted that Trump has a plan and insisted that the president has initiated a “concerted effort to destroy the media” and that he has elicited the help of Elon Musk to get America to “leave the traditional media.”

“What we need to do is just cover what’s happening in America, right? We have to cover Democrats trying to figure out what their lane is and how they’re going to get back on their feet, and we have to simply cover what this White House is doing,” Ruhle said.

But Rainn was not willing to let that all go by unaddressed.

“This is where I would push back,” Wilson exclaimed, adding, “when I see this kind of insight and passion being directed at the current administration and the lack of this kind of insight and passion being directed at the previous administration, where again.”

Rainn also noted that the “left-wing” media was negligent during the Biden era.

“I’m not talking about you, I’m talking about left-leaning news media organizations were kind of like, ‘La la la la, everything’s fine,'” he added.

Rainn also said that Americans are tired of the mess Biden created with immigration. And it has nothing at all to do with racism. But he feels the media is also negligent on Immigration.

He said the media is claiming, “Immigration’s not that much of a problem,” and he insisted that many left-wing members of the media are acting like “Cleopatra, Queen of Denial.”

“Most people, a large majority of people who have a problem with the current immigration crisis, and have for the last five or 10 years, are not racist. But are often kind of tarred as racist by the liberal left,” the comedian said.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, X at WTHuston, or Truth Social at @WarnerToddHuston.