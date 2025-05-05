Watch: Trump Blames ‘Grossly Incompetent’ Gavin Newsom for Hollywood Being Destroyed

President Donald Trump blasted California’s Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday for the growing troubles facing the U.S. film and TV industry.

“Other nations have been stealing the moviemaking capabilities from the United States,” the president told reporters in Washington D.C.

“I’ve seen some very strong research over the last week, and we’re making very few movies now. Hollywood is being destroyed,” he continued.

“Now, you have a grossly incompetent governor that allowed that to happen, so I’m not just blaming other nations. But other nations — a lot of them — have stolen our movie industry. If they’re not willing to make a movie inside the United States, then we should have a tariff on movies that come in,” he said.

“And not only that, Governments are actually giving big money, I mean they’re supporting them financially. So, that’s sort of a threat to our country in a sense,” he said.

The president’s comments come a day after he floated the idea of placing 100 percent tariffs on movies imported into the U.S. after being made elsewhere.

Trump floated his suggestion in a post on Truth Social on Sunday.

“The Movie Industry in America is DYING a very fast death,” he wrote. “Other Countries are offering all sorts of incentives to draw our filmmakers and studios away from the United States. Hollywood, and many other areas within the U.S.A., are being devastated. This is a concerted effort by other Nations and, therefore, a National Security threat. It is, in addition to everything else, messaging and propaganda! Therefore, I am authorizing the Department of Commerce, and the United States Trade Representative, to immediately begin the process of instituting a 100% Tariff on any and all Movies coming into our Country that are produced in Foreign Lands. WE WANT MOVIES MADE IN AMERICA, AGAIN!”

