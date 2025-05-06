Fashion Notes: 12 Best and Worst Dressed from the 2025 Met Gala

This year’s Met Gala, themed Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, is one for the history books — as one of the worst red carpets to take place outside the Metropolitan Museum of Art in Manhattan.

For starters, the theme is unfortunately confusing. Though the Costume Institute exhibit honors the elegance of black American dandyism and its elevated tailoring, as a theme for a red carpet, it’s clear folks were better off forgoing the dress code and wearing whatever they please.

I have long been a fan of not following Anna Wintour’s dress code for the Met Gala, and this year was especially true. Here, I break down who got it right and who got it oh so wrong.

Best Dressed: Diana Ross in Ugo Mozie

Diana Ross has not attended the Met Gala in over 20 years, so it was seemingly appropriate for her to return on a night meant to embody flamboyance.

In this Ugo Mozie look, Ross certainly stopped traffic, even if it had little to do with the theme and so much more to do with what the Queen of Motown Records means in the American psyche.

For a personal touch, Ross had the names of her children and grandchildren sewn into the train.

Worst Dressed: Amelia Gray Hamlin in Valentino

Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna’s daughter Amelia Gray was apparently channeling 1930s Harlem. I’m not sure Florence Mills would agree.

This look has all the maximalism that consumers have come to know of Alessandro Michele who is now in charge at Valentino, the problem is that it is, quite frankly, just ugly. If you must wear a durag, stay home.

Best Dressed: Lana Del Rey in Valentino

Lana Del Rey is having her own renaissance these days. After marrying a swamp boy from southern Louisiana, Lana has been all smiles as she was on the carpet in this breathtaking gown from Michele at Valentino.

There is a sort of Joan Collins quality to the gown that takes cues from the Italian fashion house’s runway collections of the 1980s. The satin and velvet bow that fastens a feather jutting out the back as well as the gold alligator clips in Lana’s hair are the subtle extravagances that get the theme of dandyism just right.

Worst Dressed: Kim Kardashian in Chrome Hearts

Kim Kardashian feels like she wanted to wear a slutty dress but was forced to follow the evening’s theme for fear of retribution from Anna Wintor so she threw on a leather fedora.

It is not stylish or elegant. It is, perhaps appropriate for Kim, cheap.

Best Dressed: Rihanna in Marc Jacobs and Stephen Jones

Since 2015, Rihanna has arguably become queen of the Met Gala carpet and with that comes a great sense to constantly outdo yourself. But instead of going bigger and bigger, Rihanna gets more refined with each year.

In this custom Marc Jacobs ensemble and Stephen Jones hat, Rihanna could have been a wealthy heiress aboard the Titanic and I mean that in the best way possible. It’s charming, elegant, and nostalgic for a time none of us lived through.

Best Dressed: Tom Ford in, presumably, Tom Ford

When I said I love attendees who forgo Met Gala themes, I meant it. The fact that Tom Ford consistently shows up looking like Tom Ford is such a refreshing twist, or nontwist, amid a sea of wannabes and fashion bottom feeders.

A man cannot go wrong with a smoking jacket and shades.

Worst Dressed: Patrick Schwarzenegger in Balmain

Since I’m on the topic of menswear, we need a total and complete ban on clowncore. Patrick Schwarzenegger in this Balmain suit is everything the dandies of yesteryear weren’t — trend-driven, ridiculous for ridiculous’s sake, obnoxious, and divorced from taste.

Best Dressed: Zendaya in Louis Vuitton

Zendaya took the evening’s theme into her own hands in this Louis Vuitton three-piece custom suit, embodying Bianca Jagger on her wedding day. It’s a sharp, clean look with an immense attention to tailoring and detail — exactly the right interpretation of the theme.

Worst Dressed: Shakira in Prabal Gurung

I’ve got to respect Shakira to some degree at this point for always arriving at a red carpet dressed for a quinceañera.

Best Dressed: Pamela Anderson in Tory Burch

Pamela Anderson in this custom Tory Burch gown adorned in crystals and stones had really nothing to do with the evening. Yet and still, there is a paper doll aspect of it all that I really got a kick out of. It’s fun and whimsical without being absurd and comical.

Worst Dressed: Jodie Turner-Smith in Burberry

Willy Wonka but make him the gayest gay man that ever lived.

Best Dressed: Monica Barbaro in Dior

Despite all of the ugliness on the carpet at the Met Gala, Monica Barbaro brought the most class in this custom Dior frock based on the Parisian fashion house’s iconic New Look.

Sure, we’ve seen this on Elle Fanning and others before, but its timelessness ensures it never gets old. Good fashion is forever.

