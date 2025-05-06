Failed Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris attended this year’s Met Gala via an invite from Vogue Editor in Chief Anna Wintour.

Harris made a rare public appearance on Monday, one of only a handful since she lost to President Donald Trump in November of last year, attending the Met Gala along the nation’s biggest names in Hollywood.

Wintour, who approves the guest list for the evening, has long had a friendly relationship with Harris — most recently, in the last year, hosting fundraisers for her failed presidential run.

Harris wore a custom Off White gown for the evening and posed alongside the likes of A$AP Rocky and Pharrell Williams.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.