Watch: William Shatner Freaks Over Trump’s Canadian Statehood Remarks, Says Canada Should Make U.S. a Province

In a visit with Fox News, Star Trek star William Shatner, a proud Canadian, ridiculed President Donald Trump’s suggestion that Canada should become America’s 51st state, and he even had a counter offer of his own for Trump.

Appearing on Jesse Watters Primetime, the famous actor, who has never become a U.S. citizen despite making his millions here, took aim at Trump’s idea of gobbling up Canada and making it part of the United States.

The actor often affectionately known as the Shatman ridiculed the whole debate about Canada becoming part of the U.S.A. and called it an “unserious” idea.

“I mean, everybody so serious about what is an un-serious offer,” Shatner exclaimed. “Canada’s been around for a hundred fifty years!”

Watters countered by asking if the whole deal might come down to “persistence.” But the Tek Wars creator waved that off, saying, “At a certain point, persistence becomes insulting!”

However, Shatner did suggest that his own country’s new prime minister should make a counter offer to Trump.

“Do a real estate deal!” Shatner said of what he thinks newly minted Canadian PM Mark Carney should do. “Make a counter offer! Let’s offer — Canada offer — to the United States to be the eleventh province! Think of the joy! … It’s the best thing!”

Shatner’s appearance on Watters’ show comes on the tail of Carney’s visit to the White House on Wednesday as the new PM reaches out to Trump after months of harsh rhetoric aimed at his southern neighbor in Washington D.C.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, X at WTHuston, or Truth Social at @WarnerToddHuston.