Pop Star Lorde: ‘I’m a Woman Except for the Days When I’m a Man’

New Zealand pop star Lorde defined her gender identity as some days being a woman and some days being a man.

The “Royals” singer told Rolling Stone writer Brittany Spanos in a recent interview that the lyrics gender-swinging lyrics in the opening track to her upcoming album “Virgin” reflect her personal life.

“Some days I’m a woman / Some days I’m a man,” the lyrics go.

“I ask her how she identifies now, what it means and what’s changed,” Spanos wrote in the interview. “'[Chappell Roan] asked me this,’ Lorde recalls. The pair have become close friends over the past year. ‘She was like, “So, are you nonbinary now?” And I was like, “I’m a woman except for the days when I’m a man.” I know that’s not a very satisfying answer, but there’s a part of me that is really resistant to boxing it up.’”

Spanos continued describing Lorde as someone who calls herself a cis woman with the same pronouns but “in the middle gender-wise.”

Though Lorde still calls herself a cis woman and her pronouns remain unchanged, she describes herself as ‘in the middle gender-­wise,’ a person more comfortable with the fluidity of her expression. In some ways, she feels like her teenage self again, back when her friends were mostly boys and there was a looseness in how she dressed and acted.”

Spanos said that Lorde credited “Virgin” producer and writer Jim-E Stack for her thoughts about gender.

“In 2023, she went shopping at clothing store C’H’C’M’ and tried on a pair of men’s jeans,” Spanos wrote. “She sent a picture to Stack to get his opinion. ‘He was like, “I want to see the you that’s in this picture represented in the music.” This was before I had any sense of my gender broadening at all.’”

The pop stars interview with Rolling Stone follows statements she made at the Met Gala wherein she described herself as feeling “like a man and a woman,” adding that the outfit designed by Thom Browne “represents where I am, gender-wise.”

“This is custom Thom Browne. This is my creation. It’s something of an Easter egg. More will be revealed, but I just love the open back,” the “Royals” singer told influencer Emma Chamberlain.

“To me, it, like, really represents where I am, gender-wise. I feel like a man and a woman, you know?” she added.

