Watch: Robert De Niro’s Trans Child Reveals His Father Offered to Go with Him to Hormone Appointments

Robert De Niro’s son — who has recently come out as transgender and identifies as female — revealed that his famous father offered to go with him to his hormone appointments to help him transition. “He even offered to go with me to appointments and stuff, when I was first starting the hormones,” the 29-year-old said.

“The first time I came out, it was on my Instagram, and I actually had sent a text message to my older sister Drena, my twin brother Julian, and two of our cousins,” Aaron De Niro, who know goes by Airyn, said in a video posted to social media.

“I said in the text, like, ‘Hey, I’m going on estrogen, so if you see me with tits, like, you know what the tea is, don’t be surprised.’ They were very supportive,” Airyn explained, adding that he posted “a screenshot of that text” to his Instagram Story.

“Then, like, all my friends and family knew about it,” De Niro’s son continued.

Airyn went on to say that his celebrity father reacted to the news by saying something along the lines of, “If you want to live your life as a woman, that’s fine. There’s, like, no problem with it.”

“He’s a very much like, ‘Live and let live’ guy,” Airyn added of De Niro, before disclosing, “He even offered to go with me to appointments and stuff, when I was first starting the hormones.”

“He was just like, you know, ‘Just make sure you watch over your health, and you’re going to somebody who knows what they’re doing.’ He’s very big on the health and safety of his family,” Airyn recalled.

De Niro’s son also claimed that “publicly coming out” as transgender “sort of felt forced in a way, just because I would have not said anything, honestly, if it wasn’t for those pictures that were taken without my consent,” alluding to paparazzi recent shots.

“I prefer to keep things private,” Airyn insisted in the video posted to social media for the entire world to see, suggesting that he had no choice to go public after an article came out calling him a “nepo baby” and “son” with “pink locks”

“Like, calling me, like, ‘rebellious’ or, like, ‘unrecognizable.’ I’m like, you have so little pictures of to go off of,” Airyn said of the unnamed news article.

The Meet the Fockers star’s child added, “There’s a lot of reasons why I maybe felt like it was too late for me to come out and tell my story. I am a late bloomer when it comes to transitioning.”

“The majority of trans girls that I see online and, like, on TikTok who are passing [as female], who have gone through their development with their bone structure and their body and everything, like that, they were ahead of the game. I wasn’t,” Airyn continued.

“It was really scary,” Airyn said, adding that if it wasn’t for his family accepting his decision to transition and having “that knowledge in the back of my mind,” the 29-year-old wouldn’t “know how I would present myself to the world, or even present to myself.”

Notably, an abundance of celebrities’ children have recently begun identifying as the opposite sex, while the public watches in horror and questions why the trend is so prevalent among kids whose parents are in the entertainment industry.

As Breitbart News reported last week, X-Men star Liev Schreiber said the “most profound moment” was his his son “asking us to change her pronouns,” and claimed “It didn’t feel like that big of a deal to me only because Kai had been so feminine for so long.”

The actor also expressed that he believes it is “important” for his 16-year-old to say, “Hey, I am trans,” and, “Look at me.”

More young people than ever are doubting their biological sex in the wake of transgenderism and the concept of a “non-binary” identity being hyped by celebrities, left-wing activists, the establishment press, and Hollywood, while studies strongly suggest social contagion is a factor in teenagers and young adults identifying as transgender.

