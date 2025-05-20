Cory Booker Shares Song from Actress Jenifer Lewis Trashing Elon Musk: ’10 Billion of Us Agree, You Will Not Erase Democracy’

Democrat Sen. Cory Booker has shared a video on social media of a song from actress Jenifer Lewis trashing Elon Musk that declares, “We are 10 BILLION strong and WE will have the VICTORY!!!”

Booker simply labeled the post from the Disney star as ‘Truth’.

It begins by Lewis declaring “You will have no victory, erasing our history, because we will rise up from dawn to dusk,” before stating “ain’t nobody scared of you, Elon Musk.” She proceeds to boast “we stand as 10 billion strong” then once again declaring “10 billion of us agree, you will not erase democracy.”

As Breitbart News reported, the shared post comes after Booker said last month he did not rule out launching a potential 2028 presidential run.