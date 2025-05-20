George Wendt, Comedian and Beloved as Character Norm on ‘Cheers,’ Dies at 76

CHEERS -- "Woody Gets an Election" Episode 21 -- Air Date 04/22/1993 -- Pictured
Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images
Actor-comedian George Wendt, best known for his believed role as Norm Peterson, from 1982 to 1993, on the iconic NBC sitcom Cheers has passed, his publicist confirms.

“Beloved actor and comedian, George Wendt, best known for starring in the NBC hit comedy Cheers, has passed away,” his publicist Melissa Nathan said in statement to People.

“George’s family confirmed the news of his death early Tuesday morning, announcing he died peacefully in his sleep while at home,” the statement continued. “George was a doting family man, a well-loved friend and confidant to all of those lucky enough to have known him. He will be missed forever.”

“The family has requested privacy during this time.”

More to Come…

