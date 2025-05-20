George Wendt, Comedian and Beloved as Character Norm on ‘Cheers,’ Dies at 76

“Beloved actor and comedian, George Wendt, best known for starring in the NBC hit comedy Cheers, has passed away,” his publicist Melissa Nathan said in statement to People.
“George’s family confirmed the news of his death early Tuesday morning, announcing he died peacefully in his sleep while at home,” the statement continued. “George was a doting family man, a well-loved friend and confidant to all of those lucky enough to have known him. He will be missed forever.”
“The family has requested privacy during this time.”
