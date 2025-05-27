Jennifer Lopez Divides Viewers with Backup Dancers Kiss at American Music Awards: ‘Lord Have Mercy’

Pop star and actress Jennifer Lopez locked lips with a succession of backup dancers – male and female – on center stage at Monday night’s 2025 American Music Awards in Las Vegas.

The 55-year-old Bronx-bred performer, newly single after a high-profile divorce from actor Ben Affleck , hosted the CBS live event at the Fontainebleau Hotel and her onstage displays of public passion divided viewers.

The Daily Mail reports the night began with her singing and dancing to a six-minute medley of 23 hits by the evening’s nominees.

As Lopez’s backup dancers revolved around her, one male dancer approached her and planted a kiss on her lips. This was swiftly followed by a female dancer who also kissed Lopez while others looked on longingly before making their move.

A second female dancer then pressed her face closely to Lopez with their lips almost touching, the Independent notes.

The social media world was quick to respond with a slew of reactions both for and against the performer.

Some viewers said they were left cringing over the “disgusting” lip-locking session with her dancers, branding it a “desperate” attempt to make Affleck jealous following the dissolution of their two-year marriage just four months ago.

Others blasted her steamy displays for going “too fa”‘ with her girl-on-girl passion, with one X user declaring: “Jennifer Lopez has lost the plot.” Another said, “why is jennifer lopez kissing everybody at the #AMAs”

Yet another viewer simply pleaded: “Lord have mercy.”

Not everyone was upset by Lopez.

Some were simply delighted as she sported her signature golden-blonde locks in a waist-length, straight style with a center part, for the raunchy on-stage show.

Speaking afterwards to Variety, Lopez revealed the performance’s themes and displays had been her own creation.

“It was kind of like a narrative, a little story going on. The whole idea was around the mirrors and the reflections.

“We all take in this great music every year and we go into our own world with the music and that was the whole premise of the performance. Then, throughout it, everyone feels it differently. I like the idea of losing control.”

This year’s awards saw Billie Eilish win seven on the night including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year for Hit Me Hard and Soft and Song of the Year for “Birds of a Feather”.

According to the Independent report, other notable winners on the night included Beyoncé, Post Malone, SZA, and Eminem. Elsewhere Janet Jackson performed a medley of her career’s biggest hits and received the Icon Award, saying she didn’t “consider myself an icon”.

Rod Stewart closed out the show with a performance of “Forever Young” and claimed the Lifetime Achievement Award from five of his children for his efforts.