‘X-Men’ Star Sir Ian McKellen Producing Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’ with All Transgender, Non-Binary Cast

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 06: Sir Ian McKellen on stage during Pride in London 2019 at Trafal
Mike Marsland/WireImage for Pride in London
Paul Bois

Actor Sir Ian McKellen, forever immortalized as Gandalf in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy, plans to produce Shakespeare’s classic Twelfth Night with an all transgender, non-binary cast.

McKellen will reportedly join in on “the one-night only rehearsed reading by the theatre group Trans What You Will in July,” per Pink News.

“Staged at London’s The Space Theatre, the reading will be broadcast globally via a livestream,” noted the outlet.

All profits from the production will go to the UK-based charity, Not A Phase, which bills itself as a “trans-led, nationwide charity committed to uplifting and improving the lives of trans+ adults, through awareness campaigning, social projects and funding trans+ lead initiatives.” The performance will happen just before London Trans+ Pride and has been billed as “a joyful act of protest and pleasure activism, celebrating gender diversity at a time when trans representation remains under threat.”

While Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night notoriously deals with themes of gender and sexual differences, especially in how the character Viola could navigate more exclusive circles of society disguised as a man, the play has also been interpreted as a criticism of Elizabethan England banning women from the theater and insisting men play women’s roles on stage.

“With mistaken identities, cross-dressing, and declarations of love across shifting gender roles, Twelfth Night has long explored the complexity of identity,” a press release for the McKellen production said.

“This production makes that queerness explicit, reclaiming the story through the lived experiences of trans and nonbinary artists,” it added.

Phoebe Kemp, who will be directing the play, said “Shakespeare wrote it for us.”

Twelfth Night already toys with gender and performance, it feels like Shakespeare wrote it for us. This reading is about joy, solidarity and showing what’s possible when trans and nonbinary artists are at the centre of the story,” said Kemp.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thrillerEXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google PlayVimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.