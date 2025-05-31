Actors Matthew Marsden, Nick Searcy Call Out Conservative Filmmakers for Failure to Support Canceled Right-Wingers

Actors Nick Searcy (Justified) and Matthew Marsden (Reacher) are shaming conservative filmmakers for neglecting to support creatives who have been canceled by the left.

On Friday, Marsden took to his X account to slam conservatives in Hollywood for refusing to boldly stand up and support their fellow ideological travelers even as liberals rush to support any actor who speaks up for extreme leftism. In his post, Marsden scolded the Hollywood right for not putting their money where their mouths are.

Marsden pointed out that when he came out in opposition to the COVID shots, he didn’t get a single call from any conservative producers, executives, or filmmakers to offer him any work. He also contrasted that lack of support on the right to how the left rushes to bolster any actor on their side who spouts off about far-left ideas.

He did get quiet calls congratulating him for his stance, but there was no follow up. “Since then, I have not received ONE call from any of them to give me acting work. Not one from any ‘conservative’ or ‘Christian’ production companies,” he said.

“Do you think if I was on the left and spoke up about trans rights and lost work for it, I wouldn’t get a call? I could list a bunch who continually rant and rave against conservatives and conservative issues and continually get work,” Marsden added.

He went on to insist that he was not wallowing in sour grapes, but is instead “highlighting a huge problem with the conservative movement.”

“Musicians, actors, producers and directors know they have nowhere to go. No support. So why speak up?” he said of conservatives in Hollywood.

“I want to tell you this because it is the unwritten rule behind the scenes,” he wrote. “When I did I am that man I put my money where my mouth is and hired as many conservatives as I could.”

“This needs to happen more across every business, but especially the entertainment industry,” he said. “Unfortunately, people in the positions to do that don’t for the right, while the left will hire you even more if you open your mouth for their causes.”

“This is why we lose, and it has to change,” Marsden concluded.

For his part, Searcy agreed. The Justified cast member reposted Marsden’s message and added that he has also experience the same issues (though the post has been deleted at the time of this writing).

Searcy, who has been battling leftists on X for some time now, said that he has also seen little to no support from other conservatives in Hollywood.

“It literally just happened to me last week. An avowed Christian producer made an offer to me, for a ridiculously low amount of money and a rather insulting credit placement. My rep countered with what I would usually get for a comparable role, and the producer just said ‘Forget it then,’ without even countering. It was like my counter offer OFFENDED him,” Searcy wrote.

“And in the same movie, they will pay some leftist actor whatever they want. People on the conservative side don’t respect their own — and in fact, they treat us worse because they think we are desperate and/or ‘down with the cause.'”

“And this is why the right will Never compete with the left in entertainment unless huge changes in attitude occur,” he concluded. “They say they want to build an alternative to Hollywood and then they treat their potential allies like shit.”

