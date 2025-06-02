Box Office: Disney’s ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Is #1 for Second Week With $63 Million

Disney’s family-friendly “Lilo & Stitch,” a live-action remake of the 2002 animated film, won the North American box office for a second week in a row, taking in another $63 million, industry estimates showed Sunday.

So far, its worldwide take is at a whopping $610 million, Exhibitor Relations said.

Maia Kealoha (as Lilo), Hannah Waddingham, Courtney B. Vance and Zach Galifianakis star, while Chris Sanders again provides the voice of the chaos-creating blue alien Stitch.

“Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning” — the latest, and ostensibly last, in the hugely successful Tom Cruise spy thriller series based on a 1960s TV show — took second place with $27.3 million in the United States and Canada.

The Paramount film has made another $231 million overseas, which should help offset its massive production budget, reportedly at $400 million.

Debuting in a disappointing third place was Sony’s “Karate Kid: Legends,” a sequel featuring Ralph Macchio — the star of the original 1984 classic — and action flick icon Jackie Chan, along with Ben Wang in the title role.

It made $21 million at the domestic box office and another $26 million overseas.

“‘Legends’ is trying to invigorate the story with a new Kid — again — but business is not strong,” said David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research.

In fourth place was Warner Bros. and New Line’s horror film “Final Destination: Bloodlines,” at $10.8 million.

And another horror film, “Bring Her Back,” debuted in fifth place with $7.1 million.

“This is a very good opening for an original horror movie that cost only $4.5 million to make,” said Gross.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

“Sinners” ($5.2 million)

“Thunderbolts” ($4.8 million)

“Friendship” ($2.6 million)

“The Last Rodeo” ($2.1 million)

“J-Hope Hope on the Stage” – live tour broadcast ($940,000)