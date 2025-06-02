Pop Star Kesha Mocked for Eating Banana Off Male Dancer’s Groin at Music Festival: ‘She’s Desperate for Attention’

Pop star Kesha is being mocked for salaciously eating a banana while one of her male backup dancers held the fruit to his groin during her Sunday performance at the UK music festival, Mighty Hoopla. “She’s desperate for attention,” one social media user declared.

Video footage circulating on social media shows the 38-year-old “Cannibal” singer on her hands and knees, slowly and suggestively eating a banana while a male dancer held it against his crotch, leaning his head back to seemingly suggest he was receiving oral sex.

Watch Below:

Viewers slammed Kesha for her “vulgar” and “embarrassing” banana-eating stunt at during her performance over the weekend at the music festival in London.

“She’s desperate for attention,” one Instagram user commented.

“This is next level embarrassing and desperation at its highest,” another wrote.

“This is what happens when you become irrelevant,” a third declared of Kesha, whose peak in popularity was between 2009 and 2014.

“Music is supposed to be art not porn!!!!” another exclaimed.

One Instagram user wrote, “This is so cringe,” while another said, “That’s vulgar.”

“This is embarrassing and disgusting,” one viewer proclaimed on X.

Another video from Kesha’s Mighty Hoopla performance posted to X shows the pop star grinding between two male dancers, before kissing them both on the lips, then straddling one of them on the floor of the stage while rubbing her groin against the dancer’s crotch during a rendition of her 2012 hit, “Die Young.”

Watch Below:

“Disgusting,” one X user reacted.

Another accused the “Take it Off” singer of “doing everything [she] can to get a minimum of attention.”

“We have one celebrity selling bath water soap and the rest on stage acting like it’s a porno, all sell outs,” one viewer wrote on Instagram, referring to HBO’s Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney selling soap bars featuring her own bath water.

“Now this is completely cringe and borders on just being a porn scene,” another commented. “This is straight up embarrassing and desperate.”

“Kesha did not have to take it that far for her shows! She is setting a very bad example!” another exclaimed.

The Mighty Hoopla music festival, Europe’s largest LGBTQ+ music festival, took place in London’s Brockwell Park on Saturday and Sunday. The weekend featured a mix of both LGBTQ performers and their supporters.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.