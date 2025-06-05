Elon Musk’s Trans Child to Make Drag Debut at Show Hosted by ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Star Pattie Gonia

Elon Musk’s estranged trans child is reportedly set to make his drag debut at a show hosted by RuPaul’s Drag Race star Pattie Gonia.

Xavier Alexander Musk, who now goes by the name Vivian Jenna Wilson, will make his drag debut at Pattie Gonia’s “SAVE HER!” drag show on June 13 at The Bellwether in Los Angeles, California, according to an Instagram Story shared by the Tesla CEO’s trans 21-year-old.

“AHHHH I’m so excited,” Wilson wrote of his upcoming first-ever drag performance.

Gonia’s “SAVE HER” drag performance, which combines parading around in women’s clothing with environmental activism, will also feature drag queens who go by the names Sequoia, Vera!, Jacob Ostler, Skirt Cocaine, Noxxia Datura, and Trudy Tective.

Wilson, meanwhile, appears to have chosen the drag name “Vivllainous.”

Wilson, who made a name for himself in the LGBTQIA2S+ community by posting negative commentary about his father on social media, also landed his first modeling gig earlier this month, working with the queer clothing company WILDFANG, based in Portland, Oregon.

“Going from wearing [WILDFANG] to modelling for them,” Wilson boasted in the caption of a recent Instagram post.

Last month, Wilson told Out Magazine, “I really want to do drag, and I might have some stuff planned.”

“Obviously, drag is very difficult. It’s not something you can master in a day. I recognize that, and I still want to try it anyway,” Musk’s 21-year-old son continued.

Wilson added, “I’m also very much in the public eye. So if — or more like, when I start doing drag — there’s going to be a crunchy phase, and everyone will have to get used to it. After that, it will be cunt.”

“Camera-shy? Me? Never,” the tech billionaire’s trans child wrote in the caption of another Instagram post last month.

The post featured a photo carousel of Wilson clad in black shimmery coated pants and a TomboyX sports bra.

TomboyX is a “queer and women-founded” apparel company offering “better underwear options for people who were failed by the status quo,” such as “gender affirming underwear and safer alternatives to binders” for “trans folks,” according to the store’s website.

In 2019, TomboyX began developing new product lines to serve the transgender community, given that the hype of transgenderism and the spreading of “gender”-bending propaganda has apparently created a larger market for trans-related clothing, due to tomboys seemingly having disappeared as they try to turn themselves into men, while men are attempting to become women.

As for Wilson, he has been identifying as a women for the past five years — meaning Musk’s child became transgender in 2020, at the minor age of 16, according to a report by PinkNews.

“Hey, I’m transgender, and my name is now Jenna. Don’t tell my Dad,” Wilson reportedly said in a text message to his aunt at the time he initially came out.

In 2022, at the age of 18 — the same year he applied to legally change his name and sex — Wilson became estranged from his father, who soon after began vocally supporting conservative ideology.

“I was essentially tricked into signing documents for one of my older boys, Xavier,” Musk told Dr. Jordan Peterson last year. “I was told Xavier might commit suicide if he doesn’t [become transgender].”

Watch Below:

The SpaceX CEO went on to call those who promote transgenderism for minors “incredibly evil,” adding, “the people that have been promoting this should go to prison.”

“I was tricked into doing this, and it wasn’t explained to me that puberty blockers are actually just sterilization drugs,” Musk continued. “I lost my son, essentially — the reason it’s called ‘dead naming’ is because your son is dead.”

“My son, Xavier, is dead, killed by the woke mind virus,” the X owner asserted, adding, “So, I vowed to destroy the woke mind virus after that.”