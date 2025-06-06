Trump’s Hollywood Ambassador Jon Voight Meets with CA Gov. Gavin Newsom

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) met privately Thursday afternoon with President Donald Trump’s “ambassador” to Hollywood, Oscar-winning actor Jon Voight, to discuss ideas for saving the film industry.

Hollywood has been losing jobs due to high costs, damaging union strikes, artificial intelligence, and the tax incentives offered by competing film locations elsewhere, such as Vancouver, Atlanta, and overseas sites.

Newsom is an implacable opponent of President Trump, but evidently is willing to work with him to save one of California’s most important industries — and the source of many of his own political donations.

Politico reports: