Famous Hollywood producer Brian Grazer (Apollo 13, A Beautiful Mind, Parenthood, etc.) admitted to voting for Trump in the 2024 election after a lifetime of voting and fundraising for Democrats.

A new documentary series from Fox Nation, titled Art of the Surge, features several clips behind the scenes of President Trump’s 2024 campaign, including a surprise appearance from the three-time Oscar winner. According to the New York Times, the documentary shows Grazer socializing with President Trump inside the V.I.P. box at a football game, getting his photo taken, and admitting that he pulled the lever for Trump.

In the documentary, Grazer said that when he told “some women he knows” about his Trump vote over Kamala Harris, it felt like “getting canceled.”

“All the women looked in and go, ‘You mean, you’re not voting for Kamala?’ And I go, ‘I just can’t do that.’ And then, one of them leaned in further, and said, ‘Are you voting for Trump?’ And I said, ‘I am.’ I swear!'” Grazer is quoted as saying.

In a statement to the Times, Grazer described himself as a “centrist” who felt the Democrat Party lost direction under former President Joe Biden.

“As a centrist, it was because I could feel and see Biden’s deterioration and the lack of direction in the Democratic Party at that time,” he said.

According to The Hollywood Reporter (THR), Grazer previously donated to Harris and raised money for Democrats. He also signed an “open letter thanking Joe Biden in 2023 for his efforts to release hostages in Gaza.”

Grazer’s company Imagine Entertainment, which he co-founded with director Ron Howard, also produced film adaptation of Vice President JD Vance’s memoir, Hillbilly Elegy.

Grazer has been a Democrat donor for decades, going back to the campaign for Rep. Robert Mrazek (D-NY). He has donated overwhelmingly to Democrat figureheads like Hillary Clinton, Chuck Schumer, Barack Obama, and even Kamala Harris in 2019. He has contributed to a handful of Republicans, including John McCain in 2000, Arnold Schwarzenegger in 2006, and Dave McCormick in 2022.

