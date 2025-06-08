Trans Actor Laverne Cox Rips Trump at World Pride Parade: ‘F**k Him’

Trans actor and activist Laverne Cox was Grand Marshall on Saturday at the World Pride Parade that flooded the streets of Washington, DC.

Reuters reports the massed parade route passed within one block of the White House grounds in one of the final main events of the weeks-long World Pride celebration, as participants waved rainbow flags, including one stretching several blocks long, and danced.

Cox was asked by a reporter for a reaction to “this administration’s anti-trans bills” in general and President Donald Trump in particular.

He simply replied, “fuck him.”

On his first day in office, Trump authorised executive orders that declared the federal government would recognize only two genders — men and women, as Breitbart News reported.

His stated aim was – and remains – defending women from “gender ideology extremism” and making it clear that “basing federal policy on truth is critical” for the health of the nation.