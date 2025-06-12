Demi Lovato Promotes ‘Support the Detained Immigrant Bond Fund’ After Violent Anti-ICE Riots in L.A.

Singer Demi Lovato responded to the ongoing riots in Los Angeles against the illegal immigration raids, saying she stands with “those living in fear.”

In a series of Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Lovato told people to check their privilege of being born into the United States before judging others who entered the country illegally.

“What’s happening in Los Angeles and across the country is heartbreaking,” she shared. “Immigrants are vital part of our community and the fabric of our country. While I feel powerless, I stand with those living in fear and hope these resources can help in someway.”

Lovato then shared resourced to the Immigrant Defenders Law Center and Support the Detained Immigrant Bond Fund.

“A reminder that our greatest blessings are the circumstances we are born into, including when and where were born. Our citizenship and place of residence is dumb luck, or often, or reflection of our parents, sacrifices, but a privilege nonetheless,” she said in another IG Story. “It is a privilege we aren’t owed or guaranteed. It is one borrowed in this lifetime. Check yourself before you judge act of desperation you are so lucky to know nothing about.”

Lovato’s statements were made within 24 hours of singer Katy Perry claiming that illegal migrants are being “hunted like criminals in their ancestral home,” implying that the land of California and Los Angeles belongs to them.

Los Angeles has lived under three flags: Spain, Mexico, and the United States. That land has seen borders shift, power, change, hands, and yet the people, especially the brown and indigenous people, have always been there. Planting roots, building lives, raising families,” the message from Perry said. “And now, in 2025 the descendants of those same communities are being hunted, like criminals and their own ancestral home.”

“It’s more than infuriating, it’s a deep injustice. How can a city built on Mexican labor, Mexican history and Mexican culture turn around and criminalize the very people who shaped it?” the post added.

