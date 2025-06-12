Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Struts Down Kennedy Center Red Carpet in Bottega Veneta, Christian Louboutins

First Lady Melania Trump strutted down the red carpet at the Kennedy Center on Wednesday evening, wearing a little black dress and metallic stilettos.

For the opening night of Les Misérables, Melania Trump chose a drop detailed gathered matte crepe jersey maxi dress from Bottega Veneta, which features golden teardrop accents at the shoulder and hip.

The little black dress, with its surrealist detail, is a bold but appropriate choice for Mrs. Trump to wear to the black-tie event. The dress retails for $3,900.

Paired with the dress are Christian Louboutin’s Nappa Patent Veau Mirror Eklectica 85 stilettos, which are sold out online.

To leave the White House, Mrs. Trump donned geometric black acetate shades from Bottega Veneta — adding to the futuristic, sculptural quality of the look.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.