Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Struts Down Kennedy Center Red Carpet in Bottega Veneta, Christian Louboutins

First Lady Melania Trump strutted down the red carpet at the Kennedy Center on Wednesday evening, wearing a little black dress and metallic stilettos.
For the opening night of Les Misérables, Melania Trump chose a drop detailed gathered matte crepe jersey maxi dress from Bottega Veneta, which features golden teardrop accents at the shoulder and hip.
The little black dress, with its surrealist detail, is a bold but appropriate choice for Mrs. Trump to wear to the black-tie event. The dress retails for $3,900.
Paired with the dress are Christian Louboutin’s Nappa Patent Veau Mirror Eklectica 85 stilettos, which are sold out online.
To leave the White House, Mrs. Trump donned geometric black acetate shades from Bottega Veneta — adding to the futuristic, sculptural quality of the look.
US President Donald Trump holds First Lady Melania Trump’s hand as they depart the White House in Washington, DC, on June 11, 2025 en route to the Kennedy Center. The Trumps are attending the opening night of “Les Miserables” at the Kennedy Center. (Alex wroblewski / AFP)
WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 11: U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump depart the White House on June 11, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump is scheduled to attend a performance of Les Misérables at the Kennedy Center this evening. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 11: U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attend the opening night of “Les Misérables” at The Kennedy Center on June 11, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Shannon Finney/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON DC – JUNE 11: President Donald J Trump, with his wife First Lady Melania Trump, at The Kennedy Center, on June 11, 2025 before the opening night performance of Les Misérables later in the evening. (Craig Hudson/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)
