Female Disney Fans Call on Disney World to Ban Trans TikToker Filming in Women’s Restrooms

Female Disney fans are calling on Disney World to ban transgender TikToker Lilly Contino for filming inside the park’s restrooms and posting videos and photos to his social media, showing other guests, whose faced have not been blurred out.

Contino — who has been “rating the bathrooms” at Disney World in social media posts — could also be facing a civil lawsuit, as some of the women seen in the posts are allegedly “considering their legal options” for “invasion of privacy and inflicting emotional distress,” according to a report by Inside the Magic.

Disney, however, has yet to comment on the matter.

Florida Statute 810.145 makes it illegal to videotape and broadcast someone in a restroom without their consent. Violating this rule is a felony that could result in a five-year prison sentence and a $5,000 fine, Inside the Magic noted.

Another Florida law, the Facility Requirements Based on Sex Act, mandates that “individuals must use the restrooms, locker rooms, and changing facilities that correspond” to their biological sex.

The law applies to “some” private, public, and state-licensed facilities, and makes it a misdemeanor for a trans to use a restroom inconsistent with their actual sex.

It remains unclear if the law applies to Disney World restrooms.

As Breitbart News reported, Contino has been ranting in social media videos about his Disney World restroom visits, taunting viewers who are offended over his “bathroom selfies,” and claiming that being in the “conservative” state of Florida “isn’t gonna stop me” from using the women’s restrooms.

“Those Disney bathroom selfies got you all real upset, huh?” Contino jeered, adding, “Well, let me remind you, that literally every celebrity you’ve ever enjoyed on screen has, at one point, taken a bathroom selfie.”

Watch Below:

“I know that I don’t pass [as female], trust me, I know,” Contino continued, before asserting that he should nonetheless “be able to take bathroom selfies, too.”

In another video, the trans TikToker appeared to enjoy the idea of having a potential run-in with a female appalled by him entering a women’s restroom, saying, “I made it into Disney World. I don’t really know what the deal is with bathrooms. I know Florida is really conservative.”

“I don’t know what the rules are — if trans women are allowed to be in women’s bathrooms — but I’m about to go and use the bathroom, because I have to tinkle,” Contino added.

“If I get stopped, I get stopped, I guess,” the trans TikTok influencer declared, before proclaiming, “But I’m a woman, so I’m gonna use the women’s bathroom, and being in Florida or being in California or wherever isn’t gonna stop me.”

Watch Below:

“Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling reacted to Contino’s Disney World restroom antics, slamming him for “violating women’s boundaries,” and calling him a “scary-looking creep in mouse ears” who sees his bathroom photos as “trophies.”

“This man’s bathroom photos are trophies. He wants women and girls in the background because it proves he’s violating women’s boundaries,” Rowling wrote in a Wednesday X post.

“Without actual females there as props all he’s got is a selfie of a scary-looking creep in mouse ears, which isn’t remotely what he’s after,” Rowling added.

As Breitbart News reported, this is not the first time Contino has caused an issue at a Disney park.

Last month, the trans TikToker claimed in a social media rant last month that he no longer feels “safe” at Disney World after a restaurant server “misgendered” him by calling him “sir.”

Contino recorded the moment he had an interaction with a Disney World employee at a restaurant, at which point he claimed to be offended. The trans influencer ended up walking away from the incident without having to pay for his drink.

Watch Below:

Last year, Contino recorded himself in Disneyland using a corndog and cake pops to describe male anatomy, discussing how it related to his genital surgery, Inside the Magic reported.

This reportedly resulted in outrage on social media, with commenters declaring that children could have been present during the narration.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.